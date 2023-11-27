Former Ghana star Ransford Osei accuses top GFA official Frederick Acheampong of career sabotage

Former Ghana international footballer Ransford Osei has made serious allegations against Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong, also known as Achie.

Osei, a key player in Ghana's U-17 and U-20 teams, claims that Acheampong deceived him and mishandled $20,000 intended to secure his spot in the Black Stars squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

In an extensive interview with Doc Royal Sports, Osei recounted how Acheampong advised him to use the money to gain favour with influential figures in football leadership to ensure his inclusion in the World Cup squad. Despite complying and transferring the funds, Osei alleges that the promised arrangements were never fulfilled.

Osei detailed the sequence of events, explaining, "That day we arrived in Ghana and had to go meet the president, Fred Archie was calling and worrying asking where I was. I told him 'Senior, please relax. I have been with you since U-17. When I went to sign my first contract in Israel, Maccabi Haifa, I went with you because I was a minor.'"

The former footballer claimed that he eventually gave $20,000 to settle unnamed individuals as a token of appreciation, but the money never reached its intended recipients. Osei asserted that Acheampong's failure to use the funds as promised hurt him deeply and marked the end of his career.

"He did something that really hurt me. It hit my soul; that is why I am saying this. He ended my career. When I came home, you said we need to do this and that. $20,000... This issue I've told so many significant people, but you know in Ghana there is no truthfulness, so sometimes I don't want to talk about it. He kept the money and didn't give it to the people," Osei lamented.

Ransford Osei later discovered that he missed out on the 2010 World Cup squad, with Acheampong claiming that Prince Tagoe had taken his place due to his age and potential for a longer career.

Osei featured prominently in the Ghana U-20 squad that won the 2009 World Cup in Egypt but struggled to break into the Black Stars.