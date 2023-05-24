Former Ghana star Sammy Kuffour credits Lothar Matthaus for Bayern Munich move

Former Ghanaian international Sammy Kuffour has credited Lothar Matthaus for his move to Bayern Munich, revealing how the German legend played a pivotal role in his transfer.

Kuffour joined Bayern Munich in 1993 after leaving Torino and went on to have a successful career with the Bundesliga giants.

He became a regular member of the team between 1996 and 2005, winning six Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2001 before departing for Italy on a free transfer.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Kuffour shared how Matthaus helped him settle in and secure his place at Bayern Munich. He recalled, "When I got to Germany, I was training with the first team and he told me, 'You are good.' I was feeling cold so he had to go to the chief garage and bring me clothes and took me shopping for two days."

Kuffour also revealed that Matthaus played a crucial role in his transfer negotiations with Bayern Munich.

"I was coming from Torino, who wanted a big payment, and [Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge didn't want to pay. Lothar said, 'We know that the guy is good. If you don't want to pay, I am paying the money from my pocket to sign him, and when he develops, you have to pay me ten times [what I paid].' Then Bayern immediately signed me."

The Ghanaian defender expressed his admiration for Matthaus, saying, "Playing alongside him was a dream come true. When I was young, watching him play in the 1990 World Cup and become the best player of the tournament, World Player of the Year, and then standing on the same training ground with him was a blessing."

Meanwhile, Matthaus has recently made headlines himself as he was unveiled as the majority stakeholder in Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.