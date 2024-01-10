Former Ghana star Samuel Inkoom denies visa scam allegations

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has denied rumours of his involvement in a visa scam that reportedly led to him being wanted by the police.

In a video shared on social media, Inkoom clarified that the claims are baseless and stated that he has confirmation from the Cantonment Police headquarters that the circulating information is not legitimate.

The reports claimed that Inkoom had deceived individuals regarding visa arrangements for travel to the Netherlands.

Inkoom emphasised that the police had dismissed the allegations, saying that the circulated material was not authorized or from their official channels.

"There's an artwork going around on social media with somebody claiming something against me. I've already managed to contact the headquarters of the Police in Cantonment. They told me this is not from them and this is not official and they cannot do such a thing," he said.

He expressed his commitment to helping young athletes achieve their professional goals and stated that he is focused on running his player agency and establishing his academy to develop future football stars.

The 34-year-old appears to have retired from football after parting ways with Hearts of Oak. He had a great career with 44 caps for Ghana and was part of the U-20 squad that won the World Cup in 2009.