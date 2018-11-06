Former Ghana stars Tony Yeboah and Kevin Boateng named in Ronaldinho charity match

Ex-Ghana star Tony Yeboah and Kevin-Prince Boateng will feature in the "Ronaldinho & Friends" charity match on November 17 in Frankfurt.

Both Yeboah and Boateng are returning home after featuring for Frankfurt.

The charity event dubbed "Ronaldinho & Friends" will feature other former Frankfurt former stars Oka Nikolov and Jay Jay Okocha.

Ronaldinho & Friends and will play against Adler All Stars with around around 19,000 tickets already been sold.

"We are very happy to be able to support this great fundraising and sporting event for the second time as a hotel partner and thus support a good cause. And of course it's always something special for us to welcome world stars like Ronaldinho in our hotel, "said hotel manager Jörg Stricker.

The Adler All Stars will make up of the following players: Oka Nikolov, Markus Pröll, Ionannis Amanatidis, Uwe Bein, Uwe Bindewald, Maurizio Gaudino, Marco Russ, Thomas Zampach, Jay Jay Okocha, Christoph Preuss, Kevin Prince Boateng, Ervin Skela, Alex Schur, Patrick Ochs, Benny Köhler, Sebastian Young, Anthony Yeboah, Du-Ri Cha, Coach: Bum Kun Cha

Ronaldinho & Friends will also feature players like; Dida, Tinga, Alex de Sousa, Molinaro, Deco, Lukas Podolski, Roberto Carlos, Andrés Iniesta, Gilberto Silva, Rafael van der Vaart, Marc van Bommel, Rafinha, Mineiro, Torsten Frings, Kevin Kuranyi, Gaizka Mendieta.