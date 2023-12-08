Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan to appeal after losing GHC1 Million lawsuit to journalist Anthony Sarfo

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has expressed his dissatisfaction after losing a GHS1 million lawsuit to journalist Anthony Sarfo.

Gyan has been ordered to pay the amount to Sarfo, who had filed the suit against the former Black Stars captain.

Speaking to GHOne TV, Gyan described the judgment as "awful" and suggested the presence of a conspiracy. He emphasised his intention to file an appeal, stating, "I will appeal because it doesn’t make sense. There is no way I should lose that case."

Gyan expressed concerns about the judge allegedly not collecting their evidence, indicating a potential flaw in the legal process. He vowed to follow up on the matter, asserting, "There is a conspiracy somewhere. I will follow up this time. That judgment was very awful."

The legal dispute dates back to 2015 when Ghanaian journalist Anthony Sarfo was accused of conspiracy to extort money from Asamoah Gyan and his manager, Samuel Anim Addo. After four years, Osarfo Anthony was acquitted and discharged on March 20, 2019.

Subsequently, Osarfo Anthony filed a GHS1 million lawsuit against Asamoah Gyan and his manager, seeking justice for the ordeal. The court, after a legal battle, ruled in favor of the journalist, ordering Asamoah Gyan to pay the GHS1 million.