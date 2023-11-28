Former Ghana striker Felix Aboagye believes Ghana are capable of winning 2023 AFCON

Former Ghana international Felix Aboagye believes Ghana are among the teams in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Ghana are set to pursue their fifth AFCON title in the upcoming tournament starting on January 13, 2024, through to February 11, 2024., where they will face off against Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in Group B.

Despite Ghana's recent lackluster performances, Felix Aboagye is optimistic about their potential to secure the trophy. While expressing confidence in Ghana's capabilities, the former Al Ahly star also acknowledges that Egypt stands as a formidable contender with a strong chance of claiming the upcoming AFCON title.

“Yes, Egypt and Ghana are capable of winning the tournament. At the present time, Ghana is not performing well, but in the atmosphere and competitions of the tournament itself, everything changes.

"Egypt has a very strong team and has a strong chance of winning the tournament”

The Black Stars last won the competition in 1982, their fourth title and have since then lost three finals. They lost 10 years after their last triumph to Ivory Coast on penalties and also gave away the trophy to Egypt in 2010. Ivory Coast repeated their glory against Ghana in 2015.