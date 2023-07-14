Former Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah signs for fifth-tier Boreham Wood in England

English club Boreham Wood have announced the signing of former Ghana international forward Kwesi Appiah on a permanent contract ahead of the 2023-24 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 32-year-old arrives at the fifth-tier side after signing a two-year deal on a free transfer following the mutual cancellation of his contract with League Two side Crawley Town.

Appiah began his career at Ebbsfleet United, coming through the academy at Stonebridge Road before signing with Peterborough United in 2008.

Whilst at the Posh, he enjoyed various loan spells with Weymouth, Kettering Town, and Thurrock before joining Brackley Town permanently in 2010.

It didn’t take too long for Appiah to earn a move to the English Championship after he was picked up by Crystal Palace in 2012 after scoring 35 goals in 34 total appearances for Margate.

Appiah continued to have loan spells throughout the EFL and National League at clubs such as Aldershot Town, Yeovil Town, Cambridge United, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon and Reading, before signing for AFC Wimbledon on a permanent basis in 2017.

He spent three years at Wimbledon, notching 15 goals in 72 total appearances before joining Crawley in 2021.

During his first season at Crawley, he scored 11 goals in 26 league appearances. Appiah spent the majority of last season on loan at League Two side Colchester United despite his good form for Crawley.