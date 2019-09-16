Former Ghana striker Peter Ofori-Quaye's Champions League record under threat

Former Ghana striker Peter Ofori-Quaye holds the record as youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League but he could lose it to Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati this season.

Ofori-Quaye achieved the record when he found the net aged 17 years and 195 days for Olympiacos against Rosenborg in October 1997.

He has held onto the record since then but the emergence of 16-year-old Ansu Fati, Quaye is in danger of losing it.

Ansu Fati has made a blistering start to his Barcelona career – and the teenage winger now has the record within his sights as the group stage gets underway.

The 16-year-old made headlines again on Saturday with a goal and an assist for Frenkie de Jong as Barcelona defeated Valencia 5-2, Fati becoming the youngest player in Liga history to score and deliver an assist in the same game. That came two weeks after his maiden Barça strike in a 2-2 draw with Osasuna, which earned him a place in the books as the Catalan club's youngest ever scorer.

With Barcelona set to visit Dortmund on Tuesday for their Group F opener, the Guinea-Bissau prodigy will be hoping for the chance to become the youngest scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

Fati will be aged 16 years and 322 days when Barça begin their campaign in Germany, which means that the No31 has almost the entire season to set a new benchmark. The record will be his if he manages to open his account between now and the end of the semi-finals – unless another young talent emerges to take the crown!

Youngest UEFA Champions League scorers

17 years 195 days: Peter Ofori-Quaye (Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, 01/10/97) 17 years 216 days: Mateo Kovačić (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11) 17 years 218 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 5-1 Rosenborg, 07/12/04) 17 years 218 days: Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona, 01/04/08) 17 years 241 days: Martin Klein (Panathinaikos 2-1 Sparta Praha, 27/02/02)