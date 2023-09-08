Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe's bench warrant revoked in auto fraud case

An Accra Circuit Court has revoked a bench warrant issued for the arrest of former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe in relation to an alleged auto fraud case.

Prince Tagoe had failed to appear before the court on August 30, 2023, leading to the issuance of the bench warrant.

On Wednesday, September 6, Prince Tagoe appeared before the court with his counsel, Kwesi Kwakye, and made a payment of GH¢71,000 in connection with the case. Kwakye informed the court about the bench warrant issued against his client and requested its revocation.

"Bench warrant issued for the arrest of the accused person is to be revoked, and GH¢71,000 paid by the accused persons be given to the complainant," said Bright Samuel Acquah, the court's decision.

The case has been adjourned to September 27.

Prince Tagoe is accused of defrauding Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng of $40,000. He allegedly collected the money under the pretence of importing a Lexus sports utility vehicle for the Assistant Coach. Tagoe has denied the offence but has made payments of GH¢20,000, GH¢70,000, and GH¢71,000, respectively.

The court has granted him bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties, one of whom must be a civil servant and one of the sureties can be justified with landed property.

George Antwi Boateng, the complainant and also a former player, was based in Germany. The prosecution, led by Detective Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewaa, explained that Tagoe, who had previously played under the management of the complainant in Germany, agreed to import a vehicle for Boateng at a cost of $40,000. The money was deposited into Tagoe's bank account on January 8, 2021, and he acknowledged receipt.

However, Tagoe failed to deliver the promised vehicle, citing financial constraints as the reason. The case revolves around allegations of defrauding by false pretences, and the matter will continue to be addressed in court.