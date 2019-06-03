Former Ghana U-17 star Richard Danso set to join Polish giants Legia Warsaw

Former Ghana U-17 striker Richard Danso is set to leave for Poland to complete a move to Legia Warsaw, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The striker, who recently joined Tunisian giants Etoile Du Sahel failed to make an appearance for the club due to problems with the release of his International Transfer Certificate.

However, GHANASoccernet.com understands Etoile Du Sahel and Legia Warsaw have agreed financial terms with the player set to undergo medicals this week.

Danso came to prominence after impressing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017, and was also a key cog of the WAFA side that surprised many football pundits two seasons ago.

Currently a member of the Black Satellites, the forward missed the Africa Youth Championship in Niger because of the move to Etoile Du Sahel.

But he has immediately been promoted to the U-23 side, which will face Algeria in the final round of qualifiers for the CAF U-23 championship in Egypt.