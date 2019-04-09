GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Former Ghana U-17 striker Patmos Arhin strikes to earn Boluspor U-21 a point at Gençlerbirliği S.K.

Published on: 09 April 2019
Former Ghana U-17 striker Patmos Arhin strikes to earn Boluspor U-21 a point at Gençlerbirliği S.K.

Ghanaian youngster Patmos Arhin has been in scintillating form since joining the youth side of Turkish club Boluspor. 

The former Black Starlets striker scored in his side's 1-1 draw against Gençlerbirliği S.K. to help Boluspor pick a vital away point.

Arhin scored in the first half before the home side pulled level in the second half.

The 18-year old is yet to sign a professional contract with the senior side but his performances for the junior team has made him a fan favourite.

Boluspor coach Sait Karafırtınalar is yearning to hand the forward an opportunity at the senior level if he continues with his rich vein of form.

Patmos Arhin was a member of the Black Starlets team that finished runner up at the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations