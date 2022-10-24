Former Ghana U-20 captain Ishaku Konda makes first appearance for Czech side FK Jablonec

Ishaku Konda made his first appearance for Czech side FK Jablonec over the weekend since arriving at the club earlier this month.

The former Ghana U-20 captain featured for Jablonec B team in their 2-0 defeat against Sokol Brozany in Ceska Fotbalova Liga. He lasted 45 minutes.

The senior team closely followed the match, and they liked what they saw from Konda, who could soon make his first team debut.

The 23-year-old completed his transfer to FK Jablonec reuniting with head coach David Horejs with whom he worked with at his previous club SK Dynamo České Budějovice.

“I’m delighted Konda is finally in Jablonec and reunited with a coach who believes in him,” Konda's agent Papa Agyemang told Ghanasoccernet.

“His development under David Horejs was great and we believe in the project.”

“Konda has already captained Ghana U20 and he is a born leader. His leadership qualities can be a benefit to the Black Stars.”

“I predict if he can continue this development at a high level, he can easily be a starter and captain for Ghana at future African Cups and World Cup,” Agyemang concluded.