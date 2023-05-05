Former Ghana U-20 star Latif Salifu retires from football due to persistent injuries

Former Ghana U-20 star Latif Salifu has announced his early retirement from football, citing persistent injuries as the reason behind his decision.

The 32-year-old, who was a member of the 2009 U-20 squad that won both the African and World championships, confirmed the news in an interview with Radio Gold.

“For some time now I’ve been home, I’ve not been playing, not for some time, I’m not going to play football again. I have had some injuries and it is not helping my career and that’s the reason why I’ve stopped and I don’t want to play again,” Salifu stated.

The former Medeama midfielder revealed that his injury troubles began after a match in Cote D’Ivoire, which he initially did not take seriously. He went on to have three surgeries, with two on his right leg and one on his left leg.

“When I signed for Berekum Chelsea I said no, the way the pain is, I have to go and do another surgery. So after the surgery the pains was too much and I decided to play for King Faisal but was for the second round. After that, I said the pains was too much,” Salifu explained.

Salifu, who also played for Liberty Professionals and King Faisal, had a brief stint with Ivory Coast club AS Tanda. Despite the early end to his career, Salifu expressed his gratitude for the opportunities football had given him.