Former Ghana U-20 star Samuel Afful reveals desire to join Kotoko

Former Black Satellites forward Samuel Afful says he is ready to join Asante Kotoko if they show interest in him.

The ex-Sekondi Hasaacas striker is currently a free agent after returning from Iraq following an unsuccessful spell with Al Talaba.

The 22 year old admitted he is willing to join the CAF Confederations Cup campaigners, adding they are the biggest club in Ghana.

“Who won't love to join Asante Kotoko especially now that, they would be representing Ghana in Africa next season,” he told Kyfilla.com.

"I'm a free agent now and when given the chance, I will join them because they're the biggest club currently", he said.

Asante Kotoko are currently in Takoradi, where they have intensified preparation for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup season.

The Porcupine Warriors have submitted a 27 man team to CAF as players registered for the continental championship.

This means there is room for three more additions and it is believed coach C.K Akunor is ready to fill the void with some new signings.