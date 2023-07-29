Former Ghana U-23 coach Malik Jabir reveals unpaid services and unfair treatment

Former Black Stars head coach, Malik Jabir, has revealed his dissatisfaction with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for not receiving any payment during his tenure with the U-23 men's national team.

Jabir, a veteran football coach, shared his experience of facing various challenges and unfair treatment from the GFA during his coaching days.

Jabir served as the head coach of Ghana's U23 team from 2003 to 2005 before taking up a coaching role with Asante Kotoko in 2005. In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, he expressed his frustration over not being compensated for his services.

"I was never paid in the national team, never! Since you knew Malik in the national team, ask them who has paid Malik for even a month's salary," he stated. Jabir further recounted his time with the team and the lack of financial support he received.

"From Ben, CK, and co, I was the next and was with them from atomic energy when we moved to Winneba. We were there and Ben left for Zimbabwe, leaving me and CK. I was the acting CEO and they brought in Addy and Jones. I saw a sheet with the names of Addy and Jones while I did all the jobs," he added.

Jabir's revelation sheds light on the challenges faced by coaches in Ghana and raises questions about the fairness and transparency in the payment system within the football association.