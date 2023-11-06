Former Ghana U17 captain Eric Ayiah scores debut goal for CD Trofense

Ghanaian striker Eric Ayiah, made his mark in Portuguese football by scoring his debut goal for CD Trofense, even though it came in a 3-2 defeat against Sanjoanense in the Portuguese third-tier league.

Ayiah was called into action as Trofense faced off against Sanjoanense in a week 10 clash in the Portuguese lower tier over the weekend. The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

The former Ghanaian youth star broke the deadlock for the visitors from the penalty spot just seven minutes into the second half of the game. However, the spirited Sanjoanense side responded with goals from Portugal international Bernardo Fontes and Pedro Martins in the 69th and 82nd minutes, respectively.

Trofense managed to equalise through Nuno Jorge Pereira da Silva Valente in the 86th minute, but Sanjoanense secured the match-winner in added time through Daniel Santos.

Ayiah joined Trofense in October 2023, signing a contract that will keep him at the club until 2025. Despite the defeat, his goal marks a promising start to his stint with the Portuguese team.