Former Ghana Under-17 midfielder Essuman Dadzie is reported dead.

He is reported to have passed onto glory after battling a short illness.

The one-week observation will take place at the Prince of Peace International School, Bubuashie in Accra on May 19, 2019.

Dadzie, was a member of Ghana's squad that participated in the FIFA U17 World Cup in Japan, at aged 17.

He previously played for now defunct Dawu Youngsters.