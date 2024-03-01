Former Ghana U20 defender Lalas Abubakar receives US citizenship

Ghanaian-born defender, Lalas Abubakar, has received his United States citizenship a decade after moving to America.

The 29-year-old former University of Ghana defender left his country in 2014 to the US to continue his education and career. He joined the University of Daytona Soccer team Dayton Flyers, where he spent two years before he was drafted into Major League Soccer.

Columbus Crew signed the Ghanaian after spells with Charlotte Eagles and Michigan Bucks.

The former Black Satellites centre-back spent two years at Crew before joining Colorado Rapids in 2019 and has since been a key figure at the club.

During that period, the defender worked hard to obtain his United States citizenship and can now feature for the Yankees at the international level.

A special moment for @LALASABUBAKAR1 🇺🇸 Yesterday after training, the club surprised Lalas after being sworn in as a U.S. citizen!#Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/IAOhIZOoLg — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) February 29, 2024

Abubakar is one of the most experienced Ghanaian players in the MLS as he enters his eighth year in the soccer league.

He missed Colorado Rapid's season opener against Portland Timbers but could start in the game against Nashville on Sunday.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin