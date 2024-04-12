Former Ghana U20 midfielder Jude Arthur joins American club Chattanooga FC

Ghanaian midfielder, Jude Arthur, has completed his move to MLS Next Pro side Chattanooga Football Club.

The 24-year-old signed a two-year deal with the option of extending his contract for another year to join Chattanooga from Georgian side Samgurali Tskaltubo.

The defensive midfielder joined the American club last month but his debut has been delayed due to the receipt of his P1 Visa.

The former Liberty Professional star is expected to use his enormous experience to help the club achieve its goals for the 2024 campaign.

"Jude is a player we felt would give us an anchor in midfield," said Head Coach and Sporting Director Rod Underwood.

"He also has the technical ability, mobility, and defensive ability to really fit into what we are doing and what we need. We believe he is a player who will strengthen our team in many ways.”

Arthur, who rose through the ranks at the famed Liberty Professionals Academy, first moved to Europe to join Finish outfit SJK SeinÃ¤joki in 2019. He also featured for FC Haka in Finland before moving to Georgia.

“I feel very honored and so happy to have the opportunity of joining one of the most historical clubs in American football and with the best fanbase in the country as well,” said the Ghanaian midfielder.

“I know CFC is a place I can keep developing my career and I want to be part of CFC’s history.”

By Lukman Abdul Mumin