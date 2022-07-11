Former Ghana U20 star Michael Anaba joins Lithuanian outfit Kauno Zalgiris

Former Black Satellites midfielder Michael Anaba has completed his move to Lithuanian topflight side Kauno Zalgiris.

The Ghanaian midfielder signed a one-year contract with the Europa Conference League campaigners after leaving Spanish outfit Atzeneta.

"At first, I would like to thank the club's coaches and management for giving me the chance. It is a privilege to join the club as it is one of the best teams in the country competing in Europe. The decision was not difficult, as the offer was one of the best, and I am satisfied with the club's high ambitions. I hope that the rest of the season will be very good for us," said Michael Anaba after completing his move.

"I remember that coach Saulius, who arrived then, changed the dynamics of the team and we became competitive in the Swedish league. I remember the coach as a real professional, very strong tactically, with character and like a father to all the players. I hope that we will be able to meet him in Lithuania," he added.

Anaba previously played for Elche, Alcoyano, Eldense and Ontinyent in Spain.