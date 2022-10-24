Former Ghana U20 star Prosper Kasim gets 9th goal of the season for Birmingham Legion in USL Championship

Former Ghana youth player Prosper Kasim netted his 9th goal of the season for Birmingham Legion in the USL Championship play-offs on Sunday.

The 25-year-old midfielder was on target but that wasn't enough for Legion as they lost on penalties to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the end.

Kasim scored the opening goal of the match in the 72nd minute after he headed home a cross from former US international John Agudelo following a freekick.

Ugandan forward Edward Kizza scored on the stroke of full-time to draw Riverhounds level, sending the Western Conference play-off quarter-final fixture to extra-time.

Legion restored their advantage just nine minutes into the extra-time through Brazilian midfielder Bruno Lapa.

Kizza scored again to draw Riverhounds level for the second time in the game four minutes from the final whistle.

The match headed to post-match penalty shootouts where Legion bowed out after losing 8-7 at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Ghanaian midfielder Anderson Asiedu also starred for Legion as he lasted 85 minutes before being substituted.

Kasim has been in impressive form this campaign having scored 9 goals and assisted other 5 goals in 31 matches in the USL Championship.