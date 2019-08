Former Ghana youth international Selorm Geraldo has joined DR Congo giants side T.P Mazembe on a two-year deal.

The striker was handed a deal after convincing the technical team after a two-week trial period.

Geraldo has previously played for Libyan side Al Ahly Tripoli and was in the books of Ghanaian clubs B.A United and Liberty Professionals.

He teammates up countryman Torric Jebrin who has signed for the Ravens.