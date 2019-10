Ex-Ghana U20 defender Alex Amuzu has completed a move to Ethiopian elite division side Jimma Abba Jifar FC, GHANAsoccernet.com

The former Sekondi Hasaacas centre back is joining from other Ethiopian top-flight outfit Bahir Dar Kenema FC.

Amuzu sealed the move on Friday after putting pen to paper a one-year deal.

Amuzu switched to Bahir Dar Kenema last term after a successful campaign with Arba Minch Ketema FC in the 2017/2018 season where he was named best defender of the season.