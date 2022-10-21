Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye opens up on interests from Dortmund, Barcelona and Sevilla

Former FIFA U20 Bronze Ball winner, Clifford Aboagye, has disclosed his regrets of signing a contract with Udinese before the 2013 U20 World Cup.

Aboagye had a stellar tournament and was only behind Paul Pogba of France and Nicolas Lopez of Uruguay as the competition's best player.

The former Inter Allies star received offers from Dortmund, Barcelona and Sevilla after the World Cup in Turkey, but he failed to join any of the clubs having already signed a contract with Udinese.

“I had offers from Dortmund, Barcelona, Man City and Sevilla. For Sevilla, they’re keen but I had already signed for Udinese before the 2013 World Cup. Given the chance again, I think I wouldn’t have signed a contract with any club before going to the World Cup,” he told Original FM.

After struggles to establish himself at Udinese, he was shipped out to the club's subsidiary team Granada, where he played for the B side.

He later moved to Mexico, where he currently plays, featuring for the likes Atlas, Querataro and Tijuana.