Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye set to rejoin Mexican club Querétaro F.C.

Ghanaian midfielder Clifford Aboagye is set to rejoin club Querétaro F.C in an attempt to relaunch his career, having been inactive since January.

According to reports, Aboagye and Queretaro have reached an agreement, and the midfielder will sign a contract soon.

Aboagye spent a season on loan at the Mexican club in 2019.

The 27-year-old is currently without a club after he was released by Puebla FC.

Aboagye struggled to find his fine form at Puebla and was eventually released, so he is eager to find a club and return to competitive action.

Aboagye has an excellent relationship with Querétaro F.C. He impressed during his short spell and the club are willing to give him another chance.

He hasn't been active since January 1 when he severed ties with Puebla.

The former Inter Allies player moved to Mexico, joining Atlas FC in 2017 after spells in Spain with Granda and Italy's Udinese.

He has also played for Club Tijuana.