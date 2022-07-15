Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Former Ghana youth star Ebenezer Assifuah confident Black Stars will go beyond the group stage

Published on: 15 July 2022
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 13: Ebenezer Assifuah of Ghana wins the adidas Golden Boot award during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final match between France and Uruguay at Ali Sami Yen Arena on July 13, 2013 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Joern Pollex - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Forward Ebenezer Assifuah has backed the Black Stars to go past the group stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

The four times African champions have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

And with four months to the global showpiece, the 2013 FIFA U20 Golden Boot winner is confident in the chances if Ghana.

“Though it's a tough group but I believe that with the current team and team work Ghana will surely qualify from the group stage,” Ebenezer Assifuah shared.

Ghana will  play Portugal in their first game in Qatar before facing South Korea and Uruguay in the second and third games respectively.

Assifuah plays his football in France for FC Pau, but had a difficult campaign last season due to injury.

He is expected to make a comeback ahead of the upcoming season in the French Ligue 2.

