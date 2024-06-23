Former Ghana youth star Ebenezer Assifuah scores late winner for Kedah Darul Aman in Malaysia

Ghana forward Ebenezer Assifuah climbed off the bench to score a late winner as Kedah Darul Aman secured their first win of the season in the Malaysian top-flight league.

The former FIFA U20 Golden Boot winner needed on seven minutes to register his name on the score sheet after replacing Milos Gordic with twenty minutes remaining in the game against Penang FC on the road.

The 30-year-old forward rounded the Penang goalie before slotting home in the 77th minute to give Kedah their first win in four matches.

Assifuah after a decade in Europe decided to move to Europe in January 2023, where he signed for Kedah on a two-year-and-a-year deal.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in the new season as the Northern Malaysia-based club eye a good place finish in the 2024/25 season.

Meanwhile, Assifuah compatriot Richmond Ankrah was in action for Penang FC. The former Accra Lions defender lasted the entire duration of the game.