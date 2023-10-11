Former Ghana youth star Enoch Adu Kofi pays tribute to 'legend' Eden Hazard following retirement

Former Ghana U17 midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi has congratulated Belgium and Chelsea legend, Eden Hazard, following his retirement from the sport.

Hazard announced his retirement on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 after a successful career in France and England.

His time are Real Madrid was was marred with injuries forcing him to call it a quit.

However, during his prime at Chelsea, he came up against Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi in an European fixture against FC Nordsjaelland.

Adu Kofi took to social media to reminisce their meeting, paying tribute to the winger.

"What a player and what a guy!!! It was a huge pleasure to share the pitch and play against you, one of the best players in history and in our time and an absolute Baller. happy Retirement Eden Hazard. Legend," he wrote on X.

Adu Kofi, who was a member of the Black Starlets team that finished fourth at the 2007 FIFA U17 World Cup, currently plies his trade in Finland with Ekenas IF.