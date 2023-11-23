GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Ghana youth star Enock Adu Kofi regrets snubbing Denmark

Published on: 23 November 2023
Finland-based midfielder Enock Adu Kofi has disclosed that he regrets waiting for an invite from Ghana when Denmark came calling. 

His dreams of representing the country of his birth at senior level failed to come true despite being one of the best Ghanaian players in the Scandinavian region.

During Adu Kofi's time in Denmark with FC Nordsjaelland, he was approached by members of the Danish Football Association over a nationality switch.

However, the Ghana U17 World Cup star decided to pick the West African nation over Denmark.

"When I was playing for FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark spoke to me about switching nationality to play for them, but I declined because I was at my peak and I was hoping to earn a call-up to play for the Black Stars," the Eknas IF midfielder told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"Sometimes, when it comes to mind, I feel sad because I was hoping to play for Black Stars, which did not happen, so I sometimes regret it," he added.

Adu Kofi spent over a decade playing in the Scandinavian region, with most of his career in Sweden.

