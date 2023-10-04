Former Ghana youth star Eric Ayiah joins CD Trofense in Portugal

Former Ghana youth international, Eric Ayiah, has signed a two-year contract with Portuguese third-tier side CD Trofense following his departure from Gil Vicente.

The move to CD Trofense is seen as an opportunity for the 23-year-old striker to secure regular first-team football in the 2023/24 season.

Ayiah had joined Gil Vicente last summer with hopes of breaking into the first team, but opportunities for first-team football did not materialize. As a result, he chose to terminate his contract with the club.

During the previous season, Ayiah made a significant impact for Gil Vicente's U23 team, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 24 appearances in the U23 Taca Revelacao.

Ayiah's new deal with CD Trofense is set to run until the summer of 2025. His career had taken a path of seeking top-flight football following his standout performances at the 2017 FIFA World Cup, which earned him a move to AS Monaco. The move to CD Trofense offers him a fresh opportunity to continue his professional career in Portugal.