Former Ghana youth star Michael Anaba confident AFC Eskilstuna can avoid relegation

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba believes AFC Eskilstuna can avoid relegation despite being firmly rooted at the bottom Swedish Allsvenskan league.

The side's 0-0 draw at Kalmar FF has piled more misery on the basement club.

It's been a tough campaign this season for AFC Eskilstuna, who are desperate to avoid the drop.

And former Ghana youth star Michael Anaba, who joined the side this summer, is confident his side can cheat relegation.

"I joined not too long ago but we're given off our best to ensure we survive," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"Nothing is impossible under the sun. The point build-up are close and we have to give our all in the remaining matches.

"We'll keep going to see how the season ends."

AFC Eskilstuna have picked a paltry 16 points from 27 games with three games to spare.