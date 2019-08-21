Former Ghana youth star Michael Anaba holds first training with Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna

Michael Anaba has held his first training session with Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Anaba, 25, arrived in Sweden from Spain on Monday and held his first training with the side a day after.

He since been integrating into the squad and will make his debut when his paperwork is finalised.

The former Asante Kotoko midfielder penned a deal until the end of the Swedish Allsvenskan campaign with an option to renew.

The hugely talented midfielder joins the Sea Blue lads from Spanish third-tier side CD Alcoyano.

The former Asante Kotoko ace is the fourth player to have joined the club this week after Dmitry Zhuravlev, Soya Takahashi and Swedish youngster Pontus Rödin.

Anaba, who was born in Ghana, can play as a central midfielder or offensive midfielder.

He made 25 appearances for CD Alcoyano in the Spanish Segunda B season last term.