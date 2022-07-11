Former Ghana youth star Michael Anaba joins Zalgiris in Lithuania

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba has joined Kauno Zalgiris of the Lithuanian Liga 1.

The 28-year-old joins Zalgiris on a free transfer from Spanish lower league club Atzeneta.

He is expected to play in the midfield alongside fellow Ghanaian Divine Naah, who joined the club last year.

Anaba has spent the majority of his career in Spain, where he has played for clubs such as Elche, Alcoyano, Ontinyent, and Atzeneta.

He previously played for Club Sud America in Uruguay in 2017 and AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden in 2019.

The former Ghana U-20 player won the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko in 2012/13 season.