Former Ghana youth star Prosper Kasim scores first goal in Birmingham Legion

Former Black Satellites midfielder Prosper Kassim was on target for Birmingham Legion in their USL game against Louisville.

The new USL side whipped Louisville City 3-2 at the Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday evening.

The visitors came from a goal down to win 3-2 in an exciting match. M. Rasmussen after half an hour gone.

Prosper Kasim scored first goal of the season for his new team just a minute after going down.

C. Hoffman put the visitors on top of the game just five minutes after leveling matters.

M. Laurent got the equalizer for the hosts in the 81st before B. Wright got the winner six minutes later.

At the final whistle, Birmingham Legion booked their first maximum points, in the Club’s history.