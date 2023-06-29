Former Ghana youth star Sadick Adams announces retirement

Ghanaian striker Sadick Adams has announced his retirement from football at age 33.

The former Ghana youth international made the announcement on his Facebook page, having been inactive for two years.

"Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for all these clubs during my football career has been a tremendous honour. With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands," Adams wrote.

"I love the game of football so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play. Knowing I can no longer compete at a level that I find acceptable. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honourable action to take at this time in my life. I cherished every moment of my Football career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played," he added.

Adams expressed gratitude to his family and friends who supported him throughout his career. He also thanked the coaches and playing mates who contributed to his football journey.

Throughout his career, Adams represented 16 clubs, including Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko, Ashanti Gold, Atlético Madrid B, Vojvodina, Étoile du Sahel, Shabab Bourj, Arambagh KS, and others.

Adams rose to prominence during the 2007 African Under-17 Championship and the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup. His performances caught the attention of World Soccer Magazine, which named him one of the 50 Most Exciting Teenagers on the Planet that same year, alongside former Ghana striker Ransford Osei.