Former Ghana youth Stars Awudu Issaka insists African countries must learn from the disappointment of the World Cup

Former FIFA U-17 world cup winner, Awudu Issaka says African countries must learn from the disappointment at the FIFA World Cup in Russia to develop the sport on the continent.

For the first time since 1982, no African team progressed to the second round of the competition after Senegal were booted out of the World Cup on fair play rules.

Nigeria, Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco all failed to make an impact at the Mundial leaving the continent as the poorly represented in Russia.

Meanwhile former Black Starlets player, Awudu Issaka laments the African sides had a lot of flaws which they must learn from.

"The African teams must learn. When you watch the tournament ongoing, the African teams made a lot of mistakes. We don't learn," Issaka told Happy FM.

"Most of the goals that were conceded by the African teams were from the flanks and we did nothing to stop that. We as Africans must learn from the European systems and find ways of stopping them. It's sad that all the African teams exited at the group stages but the next time we get the opportunity, we have to be prepared to study how to counter their systems," he added.

Ghana failed to qualify for Russia 2018 at the expense of Egypt, who failed to pick a single point in group A.