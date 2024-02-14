Former Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena to be laid to rest on Friday

The late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena who tragically passed away last year, is set to be buried on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The former Black Stars striker will be honoured with laying in state at the Adjiringano Astro Turf in Accra, with a subsequent private burial.

Dwamena's untimely demise occurred in November 2023 during a match between KF Egnatia and KF Partizani in the Albanian top flight. Collapsing in the 23rd minute of the game, he was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The 28-year-old's career had faced challenges since 2017 when he was first diagnosed with a heart problem. Despite playing with a heart detector since then, the prolific striker continued to showcase his talent, becoming the leading scorer in the Albanian league before his unfortunate passing.

Having played for prominent clubs like Levante, FC Zurich, and Real Zaragoza, Dwamena left an indelible mark on the football world. He made his debut for Ghana in 2017, scoring in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The funeral proceedings will commence immediately after the private burial, marking the final farewell to a player whose promising career was cut short by a tragic health condition.