Former Ghanaian international praises Ayew family as true legends of football

Former Ghanaian international footballer, Princeton Owusu-Ansah, has praised the Ayew family for their outstanding contribution to football in Ghana.

The family is famous for producing several footballers, including the legendary Abedi Pele, whose sons Andre, Jordan, and Rahim have all represented Ghana in football at the highest level. Andre Ayew is currently the captain of the Black Stars and is the most-capped player.

Owusu-Ansah took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the Ayew family's legacy in football. He believes that they are the true legends of the sport and that they deserve to be celebrated and honoured for their contribution to Ghanaian football.

He wrote, "I believe we should be saying prayers for them almost anytime football comes into mind no matter who you are. They deserve to be honoured."

The former footballer also expressed his admiration for the Ayew family's solidarity and support for one another, wishing that his own family was like that. He further praised the entire Ayew family, including Kwame Ayew, Sola Ayew, Kofi Ayew, Sugu Ayew, and the current generation of Rahim Ayew, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and their mother, Maha Ayew.

Owusu-Ansah called on Ghana to recognize and honour the Ayew family for their contribution to football in the country, saying, "All hail the Heroes and support the call for Ghana to honour the entire family for the first time in the history of Ghana. God bless you all. We stand for love."

The Ayew family has made an indelible mark on Ghanaian football, and their contribution to the sport has been recognized both locally and internationally. Abedi Pele is considered one of Africa's greatest footballers of all time, and his sons have also achieved success in their own right.

Andre Ayew has played for several top European clubs, including Marseille, Swansea City, and West Ham United, while Jordan Ayew has played for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.