Former GPL top scorer Abednego Tetteh retires after criticising league

Former Ghana Premier League (GPL) Golden Boot winner Abednego Tetteh has announced his retirement from football while at Heart of Lions, following his strong criticism of the league’s management.

Tetteh, who previously starred for Bibiani Gold Stars, recently sparked controversy by calling for the cancellation of the 2024/25 GPL season, accusing the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of mismanaging the competition.

His remarks came after the league was temporarily suspended due to the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as â€˜Nana Pooley,’ during a w19 fixture in Nsoatre.

In a post on social media, Tetteh wrote: "Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my retirement from Heart of Lions."

His comments have drawn a response from Heart of Lions, who have distanced themselves from his statements.

Tetteh won the GPL Golden Boot at Gold Stars with 16 goals in 19 matches but struggled in his second season, scoring just once in nine appearances.

He previously played for clubs including Hoyvik in the Faroe Islands, King Faisal, and Bechem United, where he helped win the FA Cup in 2016.