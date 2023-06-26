Former Great Olympics coach Annor Walker close to joining Hearts of Oak

Former Great Olympics coach Annor Walker is on the verge of becoming the new head coach of Hearts of Oak, Ghanasoccernet understands.

Negotiations between the club and Walker have been ongoing, signalling a potential departure from his current two-year deal with Samartex, which he signed last season.

With one year into his Samartex contract, Walker has been in talks with Hearts of Oak, attracted by the club's prestigious stature as one of the biggest clubs in the country.

He aspires to lead them into the upcoming season, aiming to revive the team after their disappointing performance in the previous season, where they narrowly escaped relegation on the final day.

Walker brings a wealth of experience to the table, having managed several clubs in Ghana, including Berekum Chelsea. He also had the opportunity to coach the Black Galaxies at this year's African Nations Championship. His expertise and track record make him a valuable candidate for the coaching role at Hearts of Oak.

The club concluded the season under caretaker manager David Ocloo, following the dismissals of Samuel Boadu and his replacement Slavko Matic, who faced hostility from fans during training sessions.

Initially, there were reports linking former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to the Hearts of Oak job. However, it seems the club's focus has shifted towards Annor Walker, who has also shown interest in the position.

If the negotiations come to fruition, Walker will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on Hearts of Oak and guide them towards a more successful campaign.