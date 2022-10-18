Former Great Olympics coach Annor Walker rejects Hearts of Oak

Annor Walker has declined an offer to coach Hearts of Oak in order to focus on his current position with Samartex and the Black Galaxies.

Walker, a former coach of the Phobians' cross-town rivals Great Olympics, is not interested in the job that became available following the dismissal of Samuel Boadu, according to a Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei.

Walker had been considered for the position and had even confirmed discussions with Hearts of Oak, but he has made up his mind not to take up the job.

"Coach Annor Walker does not want to coach Accra Hearts of Oak and this is the truth what I can say is that if he wanted to coach Hearts we would have brought him to Hearts Of Oak."

"He does not want to coach Hearts of oak that's all I can say," Sowah Odotei told Hot FM.

Assistant coach David Ocloo presided over both of the club's games against AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hearts of Oak were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate by the Malians.