Former Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko open to joining Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak forward Yaw Preko says he is ready to join the technical staff of the club if they approach him for his services.

The former Great Olympics coach has been linked with a move to the Phobians who are seeking a replacement for Slavko Matic who was unable to complete the season.

Reports suggested that Preko would assist Annor Walker in the upcoming season but the latter was announced on Tuesday by Great Olympics as their new coach.

While denying any official contacts from the club, Yaw Preko expressed his eagerness to reunite with Hearts of Oak where he played as a striker between 1991 and 1992.

“I haven’t heard anything. Nobody has contacted me,” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

“I am ready because it is my job. If someone calls you for his job, you have to ask about what is good for him. if you can deliver then you can accept it but move on if you can’t deliver,” he added.

Yaw Preko also served as a caretaker coach for Hearts of Oak after the departure of Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

The Phobians have also been linked with former coach Samuel Boadu and former WAFA and Asante Kotoko boss Prosper Narteh Ogum.