Former Great Olympics goalkeeper dismisses declined Ghana football claims 

Former Great Olympics goalkeeper Korley Laryea has contested the notion that the quality of the Ghana Premier League has diminished in recent years.

Despite the challenges in garnering widespread fan interest, Laryea believes that the league's standard remains intact. He expressed his views at an event in James Town, where retired players were being honoured.

Laryea emphasised that the main issue lies in the limited opportunities for local players to showcase their talents on the national stage with the Black Stars.

He suggested that integrating more local talents into the national team could enhance their confidence and draw larger crowds to league matches.

According to Laryea, having players from local clubs represent the national team would significantly elevate the profile of the league.

“It’s not down, but my advice is they have to use the local players to join the national team.

"Names also add in football. When Hearts are playing Kotoko and have about two players in the national team, it will bring the crowd to come and watch the match.”

“If Kotoko has about two or three players in the national team, Bofoakwa as well, they call supporters from home to come and watch the matches. Our local players are also good."

Meanwhile, in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Samartex 1996 currently leads the table with 49 points, with eight games remaining in the campaign.