Former Great Olympics player Godwin Attram criticizes decision to sack Yaw Preko

Former Great Olympics player Godwin Attram says it was a wrong decision to have sacked the team's former coach Yaw Preko.

In a bid to survive by the end of the season, Yaw Preko was fired after struggling to record positive results for the Accra-based side.

However, Godwin Attram believes the former Hearts of Oak forward could have done more for the club with support from the management.

"We all know that we want to win matches, the club must win matches and all those things but what about development?" he told Citi Sports.

"When Yaw [Preko] was here, he built up the team; Olympics started very well from the beginning in the first round. 22 points is a credit.

"The second round started and things were not going well but this is where sometimes you need the support from the management."

Yaw Preko was replaced by former Karela United coach Bismark Kobby Mensah who has equally struggled to revive the performance of Oly Dade.

They are currently 15th on the log and three points away from the drop zone with just nine matches to end the season.

Great Olympics will lock horns with Aduana Stars on April 15 when the league resumes.