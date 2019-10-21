Former Hearts C.E.O Mark Noonan congratulates club after Homowo Cup triumph

Former Hearts of Oak C.E.O Mark Noonan has congratulated the club for winning the 2019 Homowo Cup.

The Phobians beat city rivals Great Olympics on penalties to secure the bragging rights over who rules Accra.

Mark Noonan, who was the club's past immediate C.E.O took to social media to commend the team on it's success.

"Well done, men. May there be many more!," the American posted on Twitter.

Mitchelle Sarpong broke the deadlock in the 70th minute after firing in a low grounder past Ben Mensah in post for Olympics, but their celebration was cut shot just a minute after the goal when Iddrisu Saler pounced on a long ball sent on the far right corner of the Hearts goal to slot in the equalizer.

Both teams could not find the ney with the remaining minutes to take the game to penalties.

Hearts defeated their rivals by 3-1 after the Dade boys had missed three of their four kicks.