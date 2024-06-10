Former Hearts CEO Harry Zakour opens up on clash with Vincent Odotei during Great Olympics clash

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer, Harry Zakour was involved in a heated exchange with Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei following the goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium against Great Olympics.

The Ghanaian giants are in danger of getting relegated following a poor campaign and will need a win in Bechem on the final day to secure their stay in the Premier League.

The situation at Hearts of Oak has left fans frustrated with the ex-Hearts CEO venting his dismay at the current administration.

According to Zakour, Mr Odotei is poorly managing the former African champions, leading the club to an uncomfortable position.

"In that heated exchange at the stadium yesterday, I told Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei that they're not doing well. They wait till the point where the club is sinking before we come and show our faces. If Odotei wants to run this club, he should sit well and run the club well," he told Oyerepa FM.

Hearts of Oak are just a point above the drop zone, heading into the final match of the season next week.