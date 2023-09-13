Former Hearts chief Neil Armstrong Mortagbe questions players' inconsistent performances from last season

Former managing director of Hearts of Oak Neil Armstrong Mortagbe has claimed that it was challenging to comprehend the team's dismal performance during the 2022/23 season.

The Phobia club underperformed after a promising start to the season that led to the dismissal of Samuel Boadu and Serbian coach Slavko Matic. The team finished the previous season in 12th place.

Prior to being replaced by Dutch coach Martin Koopman, assistant David Ocloo was designated interim head coach to see out the season.

Speaking to Citi Sports Armstrong Mortagbe expressed his concern about the players' commitment with the hope of not seeing similar abysmal shows in te upcoming season.

“I can only say what we saw from a distance and the performance just was not up to a level where we could challenge for honours. There was a time in the season when we were close to the top four (spots) but we seemed to slip away.

"I was confused at some point because I saw the players that we had recruited, I saw some of their performances in previous matches and then I saw some of their performances in subsequent matches and it begged a lot of questions as to why.”

Hearts of Oak play Real Tamale United in the first game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign on September 15,