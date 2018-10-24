Former Hearts chief Vincent Sowah Odotei rules out Ghana FA presidential ambition

Ghanaian parliamentarian Vincent Sowah Odotei has ruled out contesting for the FA job.

The former Hearts of Oak Managing Director says he is no longer interested in becoming the leader of Ghanaian football.

Odotei ventured into politics after failed attempts to win the Ghana Football Association presidency on two occasions.

“I am now into technology and politics so I don’t have interest in the GFA Presidency,” he told Asempa FM.

“His Excellency the President has given me a job to do likewise my boss Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful and therefore that is my focus.

“I also serve the people of Dadekotopon which is a very huge task and time consuming so these are where the priority lies.”