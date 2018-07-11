Former Hearts forward Cosmos Dauda delighted to join Al Faisaly

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Cosmos Dauda has expressed delight in joining Jordanian giants Al Faisaly SC.

The Ghanaian forward joined the club on a one year deal after weeks of trials in the Asian country. Cosmos joins the club on a free transfer after he was sacked by the Phonbians.

“My agent arrived in Amman yesterday – I have been active with the team, I penned a one-year deal, my personal terms and conditions met, Al-Faisaly Sc is the biggest club in Jordan and I believe I can achieve and grow here” – Cosmos Dauda told www.footballmadeinghana.com

The former Mighty Jets striker has been on trials in Jordan since leaving Hearts.

He was reported to be on the radar of Ghanaian clubs Ashantigold and Medeama SC but opted to continue his career in the easily-troubled Arab nation.

The former Phobian has a stellar first season at Accra Hearts of Oak where he ended the season as the club's top scorer, endearing himself to the fans of the club.

However, his form declined tremendously in the second season and could not improve in his third season and was shown the exit door by the management of the club.