Former Hearts goalkeeper Kingsley Kissi joins Angolan topflight side Recreativo da Caála

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Kingsley Kofi Kissi has joined Angolan Girabola side Recreativo da Caala for the 2019/20 season.

The 24-year old joins Caala after ending his stay with fellow Angolan side Santa Rita Classia.

He also spent time with Club DESPORTIVO Da Huila, where he carved a niche for himself in the Angolan league.

At Desportivo da Huila, Kissi kept 19 clean sheets in 26 appearances for the Angolan outfit, conceding 10 goals all season.

Kingsley Kofi began his career with Division One side Tudu Might Jets before moving to Hearts of Oak.

He also spent a season on laon at Tema based Inter Allies.